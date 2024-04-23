PAY IT FORWARD: Elkhorn North High School teacher receives $500 check

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congratulations to Cecilia Kelly, a teacher at Elkhorn North High School who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

“Cecilia has only been teaching for three or four years and has spent hundreds of dollars buying supplies for students in her classes and Extra Curriculars like plays and clubs Green Club in addition to rewards for students. She has such a big heart and could use a little help,” her nominator wrote.

Congrats Cecilia Kelly! If you are an educator, or know a local educator who is deserving of the check, enter for a chance to win right here on our website. Just click on the contests tab at the top of the screen.

