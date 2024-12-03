PAY IT FORWARD: Jessica Sollars of Gretna High School receives $500 check

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congratulations to Jessica Sollars, a Gretna High School ACC/SPED teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

As the nominator shared with us, “Mrs. Sollars is the teacher for our ACC/SPED young adults she is an amazing, kindhearted, caring teacher. We are trying to do outings twice a week, & gave very limited funds. Winning $300 would help us to go on more outings, that can help our students learn to interact more with the public. .”

Congrats Jessica Sollars! If you are an educator or know a local educator who is deserving of the check, enter for a chance to win right here on our website. Just click on the contests tab at the top of the screen.

