PAY IT FORWARD: Kirn Middle School teacher receives $500 check

Congratulations to Shauna Cihacek, a teacher at Kirn Middle School who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.
Posted at 5:40 PM, Apr 23, 2024
“Mrs. Cihacek is so deserving of this award to help her enhance her classroom. Shauna is amazing and she has left an impact on my life. Even when I was teaching her how to play canasta and she hung out with students to get to know them and continued playing canasta to spend additional time with her students and that meant so much,” her nominator wrote.

Congrats Shauna Cihacek! If you are an educator, or know a local educator who is deserving of the check, enter for a chance to win right here on our website. Just click on the contests tab at the top of the screen.

