PAY IT FORWARD: Kirn Middle School teacher Sarah Steinmetz receives $500 check

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congratulations to Sarah Steinmetz, a teacher at Kirn Middle School who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

“Mrs. Steinmetz’s science class could use this money for expenses for her classroom. I know she has had to use her own money for some of the hands-on experiments she presents to her students. She has a great love for science and it shows through her fun way of learning,” her nominator wrote.

Congrats Sarah Steinmetz! If you are an educator, or know a local educator who is deserving of the check, enter for a chance to win right here on our website. Just click on the contests tab at the top of the screen.