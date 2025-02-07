PAY IT FORWARD: La Vista West teacher receives $500 check

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congratulations to Kristine Wolfe, an elementary teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

As the nominator shared with us, “In addition to teaching general music to kindergarten through 6th grade students, Mrs. Kristine Wolfe also teaches 6th grade Band. She has one of the most talented musicians she has has ever worked with this year. This student could really benefit from the opportunity to play several types of instruments which this teacher does not have the money to purchase for her classroom. Mrs. Wolfe has so many talented musicians (both in Band & Music class) that would also benefit from experiencing a variety of instruments to help them grow their musicality. La Vista West is a lower social economic school so many of Mrs. Wolfe's students rarely have the opportunity to discover music and actually have their hands on actual instruments. If selected, Mrs. Wolfe would use the Pay It Forward gift towards the purchase of new classroom instruments. This gift would open up the world of musicial arts to many deserving students...”

Congrats Kristine! If you are an educator or know a local educator who is deserving of the check, enter for a chance to win right here on our website. Just click on the contests tab at the top of the screen.