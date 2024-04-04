PAY IT FORWARD: Omaha South High School teacher receives $500 check

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congratulations to Oscar Castillo, a teacher at Omaha South High School who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

Mr. Castillo is a dual-language math teacher at Omaha South and was nominated for his outstanding efforts in the classroom.

As the nominator wrote, “Mr. Castillo teaches dual language mathematic classes and has been a positive impact on not only the local community but also the non-local community that might not speak English. He has been teaching for years and has helped many students achieve their dreams of going to college. He is very involved inside and outside of the classroom and is a shining light in his community. These funds would assist him in continuing to positively impact his students through classroom enhancements to assist non-English speakers even further, provide opportunities for trips for his classroom, and for math equipment that students may not not be able to afford. Mr. Castillo would be the first to give his shirt off of his back to anyone in need, our teachers deserve more especially those that have been making a difference for almost a decade like Mr. Castillo.”

Congrats, Oscar Castillo! If you are an educator, or know a local educator who is deserving of the check, enter for a chance to win right here on our website. Just click on the contests tab at the top of the screen.