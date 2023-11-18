Pay it Forward: Plattsmouth High School teacher receives $500 check

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) — A Plattsmouth High School teacher received a $500 check from our Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

Friday's recipient was Randell Schroder – he's the industrial arts teacher.

This is his first year teaching. He decided to come back to teach where he went to school -- because of the difference it made in his career as a mechanic. He says this money we will be a big help for his students

"We're doing real-world repairs, so they need some of the tools they use in the auto repair facilities that we don't have here at the school,” said Schroder. “This will help get some of those tools so the kids can have a lot better tools to work with."

