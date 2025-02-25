Paying respects: What to know about the procession and funeral for NSP Trooper Kyle McAcy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Kyle McAcy grew up in Millard, and went on to serve neighborhoods between Omaha and Fremont.



It's anticipated that many Nebraskans will seek to pay their respects to Trooper McAcy, who died in the line of duty on February 17, 2025.

Trooper McAcy had responded to a crash on I-80 that morning, and was hit by a snow plow.

The public is invited to line the procession route and attend the funeral service on Thursday.

The following information was provided to KMTV 3 News Now by NSP.

"The Nebraska State Patrol welcomes the public to join in honoring the life and service of Trooper Kyle McAcy, who gave his life in the line of duty on Monday, February 17, 2025. Members of the public are invited to observe a procession for Trooper McAcy and attend a funeral service on Thursday, February 27.

PROCESSION INFORMATION

Family, colleagues, campmates, and supporters will escort Trooper Kyle McAcy #302 to his funeral service Thursday morning in Ralston. The public is invited to line the procession route to pay their respects to Trooper McAcy. Anyone wishing to view the procession should be in place along the following route prior to 9:00 a.m. CT Thursday. The public should not park on the route itself.

The funeral procession will depart from Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center Street in Omaha, at 9:00 a.m. and travel to Liberty First Credit Union Arena, 7300 Q Street in Ralston. The procession will begin westbound on Center Street, turn south on 60th Street, turn west on L Street, turn south on 72nd Street, and turn west on P Street, arriving at the arena.

The Omaha Police Department and Ralston Police Department will provide traffic control during the procession. The entire procession route will be closed to regular traffic beginning at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday until the final vehicle passes through the area.

The procession will include Trooper McAcy’s family, many troopers, and representatives from numerous allied agencies. One of Trooper McAcy’s colleagues will drive his #302 cruiser in the procession. Upon arrival at the arena, troopers, officers, and deputies from across the United States will salute Trooper McAcy’s service to Nebraska.

FUNERAL ATTENDANCE

The public is also welcome to attend the funeral service, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Doors at the arena will open at 9:00 a.m. and members of the public wishing to attend the funeral service are asked to park in the parking lots to the east and north of the arena. The lot to the west of the arena will be closed to the public.

Attendees should plan to enter the northeast or southeast doors to the arena. Seating in the arena bowl will be open, except for specific sections reserved for NSP personnel.

Following the procession, Trooper McAcy’s #302 cruiser will be parked in front of the arena as a memorial where anyone can leave flowers, notes, or other gifts that will be given to Trooper McAcy’s family. NSP would like to thank the hundreds of people who have done so while his patrol unit has been parked at NSP’s Troop A office in Omaha over the last week.

Timing will allow for the public to attend both the procession and the funeral. For those unable to attend the procession or the service, a live stream will be made available on Nebraska State Patrol social media channels."

