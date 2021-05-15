Peace march at 72nd and Dodge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraskans for Peace took to the streets of Omaha on Friday afternoon, standing in solidarity with Palestinians.

The group gathered at 72nd and Dodge Street, displaying large banners saying "Justice for Palestinians."

Tensions between Israel and Palestine continue to mount after violence escalated starting on Monday.

The Palestine Ministry of Health says airstrikes have killed 126 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including 31 children, and wounded 950 others.

