Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck at NW Radial intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a 2009 GMC Sierra at the NW Radial intersection.

The pedestrian was identified as 32-year-old Seth Dawson.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Brandon Hartman was booked for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant according to a press release.

Hartman was northbound on 52nd St and turned westbound striking Dawson as he was walking just outside the marked crosswalk.

Dawson was transported to Nebraska Medicine and later died on Dec 26.

This crash remains under investigation.

