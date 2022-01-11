Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle late Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Omaha Police, a pedestrian died after being hit by a Jeep late Monday.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to 30th and Stone Ave for a pedestrian personal injury accident.

The investigation found that a southbound Jeep struck a pedestrian who was crossing in the area of 30th near Kansas Ave.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to UNMC with CPR in progress and died at the hospital. The 18-year-old driver of the Jeep was uninjured.

Authorities continue to investigate.

