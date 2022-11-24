Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near 24th and Oak St

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investing after a 34-year-old pedestrian died from injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

On Wednesday, officers were called to the intersection of 24th and Oak St. Investigation showed the pedestrian, identified as 34-year-old Victor Paiz-Tercero, was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the intersection from east to west.

Police say Paiz-Tercero wasn't in a marked crosswalk and had no traffic control signal.

He was taken to UNMC where he later died.

