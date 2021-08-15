Pedestrian seriously injured in Omaha hit and run accident early Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release, Omaha police say they are looking for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit and run accident at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The police say a pedestrian was hit near the off-ramp of I-480 near Harney Street.

"The investigation revealed that a smaller SUV was exiting I-480 E when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing 28th St mid-block. The smaller SUV fled eastbound on Harney St.," said OPD.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2019-2022 Toyota RAV4 that is gray or Lunar Rock in color. It is possible that the vehicle will have damage to the front end. The photo pictured with this article is similar to the vehicle police are trying to find.

The pedestrian was transported by OFD medics to Nebraska Medicine with serious head injuries. At this time the pedestrian has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Omaha Police Traffic Unit at 402-444-5826 or leave an anonymous tip with Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

