Pediatric cancer patients enjoy night of holiday festivities on Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Pediatric cancer patients and their families had a festive night at Fusion Medical Staffing.

The center partnered with Angels Among Us to bring Santa, a full dinner spread, cookies, crafts and even a horse-drawn carriage to kids and their families.

Employees have been raising money and bought gifts for Santa to give out during the event which helped make it a special night.

"It's a night to basically let them forget about their cancer for a while and focus on a really fun time of the year," said Susie Nelson, executive director of Angels Among Us.

For families that couldn't attend the celebration in-person out of health concerns, Angels Among Us said they weren't forgotten and still got presents and gift cards.

