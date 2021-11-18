Pella Corporation honors employee for lifelong volunteerism, pledges grants in her name

PELLA, Iowa (KMTV) — According to a release from the Pella Corporation, the company has recognized one of its own for her contributions to the community.

Pella provided the following:

In a ceremony held yesterday at Pella Corporation headquarters, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation recognized Rhonda Siefering as this year’s recipient of the Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award. As a part of this award, the foundation will make a $25,000 grant available to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society on behalf of Siefering, as well as award an additional $41,000 in grants to other organizations on behalf of Pella team members nominated for this year’s Spirit Award.

Rhonda Siefering

Siefering, who works as a general specialist at Pella Corporation’s plant in Shenandoah, Iowa, was one of four finalists for the award and was nominated by her peer for her lifelong volunteerism and work in the community with many different organizations, including St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Central Iowa Hospice, Bedford Community Ambulance Service, the American Legion Auxiliary, and more.

“As a company, we are proud of how Pella team members throughout the country are involved with doing good works in their respective communities,” said Karmen Gardner, Pella Rolscreen Foundation Executive Director. “All of the individuals considered for this year’s award exemplify, in some way, the spirit of caring and community service that Joan Kuyper Farver felt was so important. However, Rhonda’s ongoing work with and demonstrated commitment to various causes her community are well-deserving of this year’s top recognition.”

This is the 4 th Annual Spirit Award, which was established in 2017 by the Pella Rolscreen Foundation to honor the memory of Joan Kuyper Farver, the daughter of company founder Pete Kuyper who also served as chair of the Pella Corporation Board of Directors. Farver died in 2017, at the age of 97, and was a long-time supporter of community service and many different non-profit entities during her lifetime.

“We are proud of Rhonda and her history of helping others in the community,” said John Finn, Pella’s Plant Manager in Shenandoah. “Our company, along with the Pella Rolscreen Foundation, has a long history of supporting projects and enhancing the quality of life in the communities where we have a footprint, so I am happy Rhonda – as well as the many other team members who were nominated from around the country – are being publicly recognized for the good work they have been doing to help others.”

