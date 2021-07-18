Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pella Windows adding 120 jobs at southwest Iowa plant

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
The Pella Windows & Doors company plans to shift more window production to its southwest Iowa factory and hire 120 additional workers in Shenandoah.
Waiting for interview, job, apply, applicants, office,
Posted at 5:32 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 18:43:17-04

SHENANDOAH, Iowa (AP) — The Pella Windows & Doors company plans to shift more window production to its southwest Iowa factory and hire 120 additional workers in Shenandoah.

Company officials said they plan to move production of its wooden double-hung windows to Shenandoah from its factory in Macomb, Illinois.

ALSO SEE: Iowa's unemployment rate up to 4% as more people seek jobs

The Iowa Economic Development Authority agreed to give the company a forgivable $200,000 loan to help pay for the move.

In return, the company said it plans to spend $5.6 million on equipment for the new lines, and the new jobs will pay at least $20.58 an hour.

The city of Shenandoah is also providing a $40,000 forgivable loan. Pella already employs about 300 people at the plant

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018