People across the country protest, Friday for "Stand up for Science"

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dozens of people across the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Creighton, and University of Nebraska Medical Center protested Friday for science.

"It's scary what's happening right now," said UNO senior Kate Chain.

Chain is majoring in math and physics. Chain and the national movement "Stand Up for Science" want to end censorship and political interference in science.

"Scientific funding has impacted me a lot, and it's important that we protest these budget cuts and unfair practices that are happening right now," she said.

At UNMC, Vice Chancellor for Research Ken Bayles said UNMC could lose as much as $22 million in funding. That could leave students like Nichole Brandquist in limbo.

"It's super scary. I actually have a fellowship that's supposed to get reviewed. I'm just worried if it's going to get reviewed. I'm just worried it's going to get cut entirely," said Brandquist.

People in over 30 cities across the United States participated in the protests. They want to reinstate federal research funding that was taken away.

After graduating, Chain plans to do scientific research at Texas A&M. She said it's something she'll keep fighting for no matter what.

"We need people to stand up for our rights and future as scientists, and as a community," said Chain.

Chain tells me that protests like the ones, Friday, are only some of the ways change can happen.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.