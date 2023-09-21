People experiencing color blindness see full-color thanks to glasses

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Union for Contemporary Art now offers a special type of glasses for people with color blindness. On Wednesday, three people used them to see in color for the first time.

En-Chroma glasses have special lenses to help people with red-green color blindness. Three people were chosen to try them on and check out the art in vibrant color.

One of the participants told 3 News Now why he wanted to be part of this.

“I always wondered what other people who are not color blind, how they perceive different colors and how they perceive the world around them,” said UNO Professor Gabriel Gutierrez.

Gutierrez says he probably won't wear the pair he was given everywhere, but definitely when picking out colors for his walls at home.

The Union hopes the glasses will remove barriers to cultural experiences for people with colorblindness. The glasses will be available in adult and youth sizes for visitors.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.