People gather at Gene Leahy Mall for Fourth of July weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The riverfront kicked off its Fourth of July festivities. Despite the rain in our area, people made their way out to Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha.

A special event, just for the fourth featured patriotic cupcakes with red and blue stars, face paintings, and balloon animals.

People had the chance to create their own star magnet and take a photo with the decked-out Fourth of July stilt walker. Peter Brunette has been stilt walking for nearly ten years and said he is excited for another year of performing.

"I've always liked to entertain people and I found that when I'm on stilts and in fun costumes, people are much happier to come up to talk to me, to chat with me," Brunette said. "Whereas, if I'm on the ground, it's a little harder to get those interactions."

Stay tuned for more fun at the Gene Leahy Mall — on the 4th you can catch a firework show at 8:30 p.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.