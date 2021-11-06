People gather for Friday Night Bites and Lights at Papillion landing

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, people gathered in Papillion to enjoy local food trucks along with beautiful fall weather.

It was Friday Night Bites and Lights at Papillion landing where people had a variety of options to choose from. Those options included Mexican, Thai, barbecue and more.

"I think the community is built around activities like this when you have farmers markets in parks and food trucks at community centers, it brings people out, they get to hang out,” said Papillion Recreation Director Tracy Stratman. “People should be doing it all year round. It's kind of later in the season, but it's still nice out and can enjoy it."

