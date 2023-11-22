'People need a good cheer after work': Papillion couple spreads joy with elaborate holiday display

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Spreading holiday cheer is no small task for Frank and Ann Giandinoto.

Right now, their home is a sprawling showcase of Christmas lights and decorations. Their vast yard gives them the space to divide the display into many sections including a gingerbread theme, toy soldiers and polar bears.

The Giandinotos’ elaborate display has been a neighborhood staple for about a decade. If your wondering how they get all this stuff, Frank has one story while Ann has another.

“Believe it or not when people take their stuff down they want to get rid of it,” said Frank. “They just put it on our doorstep.”

“[Frank] likes to go to thrift stores too, and that's where he sees all this stuff,” said Ann. "[He] brings it home and works on it, and then you gotta put it out.”

Putting it all together takes a little time and a little skill.

“We start the day after Halloween,” said Ann.

“I'd say it takes about 3 weeks,” said Frank. “We test everything before we put it in the yard.”

Frank is a carpenter by trade, in addition to Christmas the Giandinotos also decorate their home for Valentine’s Day, Easter, Fourth of July, and Halloween.

Why? Because it simply spreads joy.

“People need a good cheer after work,” said Frank. “They’re depressed from a hard day’s work and they drive past the house, it perks them up.”

The Giandinoto’s house can be found just off the intersection of Soth 66th Street and Cornhusker Road in Papillion.

