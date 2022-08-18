'People need to feel safe': 6 homicides in Omaha in August is higher than usual

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — So far this month, six people have been killed in the City of Omaha. That is a high number compared to previous years. Typically, two to three people are killed each August.

Overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday, several shootings happened that led to four people having non-life-threatening injuries. One shooting happened near 55th Street and Ames Avenue and the other was near 24th and Ellison Streets.

While OPD says spikes in violent crimes are not uncommon, and the department has a "game plan" to intervene, neighbors fear for their lives.

Arshad Nazir owns NP Mart. When a manager notified him about the shooting on 55th and Ames he felt fear right away.

"I was more scared for my employees' life and everybody else in this business, still coming to this store. A lot of the good people come from the neighborhood here, shop here," Nazir said.

Juan Morales lives nearby and heard the gunshots. He admits it's a sound he's gotten used to.

"I just moved here about March. Ever since March, there have been shots going off (and) police cars driving up and down. There's always something going on," Morales said.

Many of these shootings happened in Councilmember Juanita Johnson's district. She's concerned, but not surprised.

"We see these types of upticks in gun violence, homicide in poor communities, more often than any other community," Johnson said.

But residents like Nazir want what they see elsewhere in Omaha.

"People need to feel safe in this neighborhood like other neighborhoods are," Nazir said.

That's a sentiment shared by Anthony Fielding who has lived in Omaha for about 50 years and is scared to go out at night.

"North Omaha was a real peaceful place. You know, everybody pretty much knew each other, but now it's got out of control and it's getting ridiculous, you know," Fielding said.

If you have information that can help solve the cases, contact the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-4877. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

