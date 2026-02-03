'People want to help': Nebraskan finds massive volunteer effort at Minnesota food pantry

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Yutan man who traveled to Minneapolis to deliver food to families affected by immigration enforcement has returned home, but he checked in with KMTV before the journey back to Nebraska

Paul Feilmann spent a week volunteering with nonprofit Manna Market, operated by Youth Way Ministries.

"Basically, I'm the Saran Wrap guy," Feilmann said when asked about his duties with the food pantry.

His background as a mental health therapist and delivery truck driver proved relevant.

"It's just a massive traumatic impact on families and kids in our country that people are just not paying attention to," Feilmann said.

Forrest Gregory and Bianca Murphy from Youth Way Ministries, who operate Manna Market, explained the scope of the need they're seeing.

"When ICE started becoming an issue here I kind of knew there would be a lot of people in lockdown; I didn't realize how much," Gregory said.

He clarified that not everyone staying home is undocumented.

"Tons and tons of people are afraid to leave their homes. Even US citizens that are dark complexions are afraid to leave their homes," Gregory said.

Murphy said they've been overwhelmed by volunteers wanting to help.

"I think the beauty in what we've been experiencing is also just seeing the beauty of humanity and how people want to help," she said.

However, she noted they now need financial donations more than additional volunteers.

Feilmann emphasized his concern about the broader impact of current immigration enforcement.

"The amount of fear that this is creating for families and children is just not, not okay," Feilmann said.

