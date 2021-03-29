Person dies in early morning wreck in Avoca, Iowa

AVOCA, Iowa (KMTV) - A person died early Monday in a single vehicle accident near the 45000 block of State Highway 83.

Authorities responded to the scene at 6:30 a.m. and found that a car traveling west left the roadway on the right side, struck a utility pole and came to rest in a field.

The person in the car suffered fatal injuries. Their identity has not yet been released.

There was nobody else in the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

