Person dies in early morning wreck in Avoca, Iowa

A person died early Monday in an accident near the 45000 block of State Highway 83.
Posted at 2:54 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 15:54:51-04

AVOCA, Iowa (KMTV) - A person died early Monday in a single vehicle accident near the 45000 block of State Highway 83.

Authorities responded to the scene at 6:30 a.m. and found that a car traveling west left the roadway on the right side, struck a utility pole and came to rest in a field.

The person in the car suffered fatal injuries. Their identity has not yet been released.

There was nobody else in the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

