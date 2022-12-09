Person injured by stingray at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha emergency dispatch confirmed that first responders received a call at 12:05 p.m. from Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, where an individual was injured by a stingray.

The wounded person was transported to Nebraska Medicine. The Omaha World-Herald is reporting that the injured person is an employee and that it was in the Lied Jungle exhibit and not in the interactive Stingray Beach exhibit.

3 News Now will update the story when more information is available.

