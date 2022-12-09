Watch Now
Person injured by stingray at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Henry Doorly Zoo Winter File 3
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is seen from the exterior on Feb. 14, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Henry Doorly Zoo Winter File 3
Posted at 1:34 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 14:54:45-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha emergency dispatch confirmed that first responders received a call at 12:05 p.m. from Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, where an individual was injured by a stingray.

The wounded person was transported to Nebraska Medicine. The Omaha World-Herald is reporting that the injured person is an employee and that it was in the Lied Jungle exhibit and not in the interactive Stingray Beach exhibit.

3 News Now will update the story when more information is available.

