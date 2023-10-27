Watch Now
Pet owners remember passed pets at Nebraska Humane Society

Many people who visit the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) go to find a new forever friend, but some are revisiting to honor their memory.
Posted at 5:37 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 18:37:16-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many people who visit the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) go to find a new forever friend, but some are revisiting to honor their memory.

Almost like Dia de Los Muertos but for pets — not people.

"It's just one of my favorite holidays and I have so many fond memories of my pet and his photo is up here,” said Jakie Hernandez, NHS senior director of shelter operations. “It's really one of the reasons why I even thought of this idea - it's almost day of the dead, I know he's going to come visit me. What better way to honor him than to share this loving tradition with more people."

Now through Nov. 2, you can bring a photo of your now-passed pet, for the very first time and make donations in their memory.

