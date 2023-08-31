Petition to hold recall election fails in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) — Since late July, Plattsmouth area voters gathered signatures to hold a recall election for school board member Terri Cunningham-Swanson for crafting a book ban policy.

"This petition was a local grassroots effort led by parents and community members," advocate Jayden Speed, said.

But, that petition failed when the Cass County Election Commission rejected 124 signatures. The commission said signatures were rejected for reasons like the date on the petition could not be determined and or left blank, not being a registered voter in Nebraska, or being unable to read a signature were just a few examples provided.

The recall petition comes after Plattsmouth High School students walked out in protest of book bans.

That protest was earlier in the year in response to books being removed from shelves. Speed said it's an attack on First Amendment rights.

"Access to literature, access to books are core tenets to our freedom, of our first amendment rights," Speed said.

As for what's next, Speed said they're still looking into the next steps.

"There are different calculations to determine the best path forward, but this isn't the end."

Cass County says 625 signatures out of the 749 were valid. Speed says one of the next steps may be filing another petition.

