Petsource by Scoular slates $75M expansion for Seward facility

SEWARD, Neb. (KMTV) — A 70,000 square foot, $75 million expansion plan has been finalized by Petsource by Scoular’s pet food manufacturing plant in Seward.

The current facility is 105,000 square feet and has only been in operation for one year, but substantial increases in pet ownership during the COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding demand for pet food have allowed the company to accommodate the expansion for its integrated facility, per Scoular.

Petsource by Scoular specializes in freeze-dried pet food, which first processes raw ingredients, freeze-dries and then packages them for distribution. Scoular is a turnkey contract manufacturer which works in conjunction with brand-name pet food manufacturers rather than independently creating its own branded products.

Though the joint relationship between Petsource and Scoular is a fairly recent venture, Scoular is headquartered in Omaha and has been in operation since the late 19th century and remains “an employee-owned, $6B agribusiness” that works with global manufacturers to employ over 1,000 individuals across 100 facilities.

The expansion of the Seward facility is expected to bring an additional 80 jobs beginning in early 2022. The company says that it will explore sourcing opportunities for Nebraska farmers and ranchers in order to supply the raw chicken and beef that is processed at the facility.

The Petsource expansion is one of multiple strategic growth plans that will draw from an estimated $200 million in capital investments within the pet food industry in the next few years.

