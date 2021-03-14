Menu

Philanthropist Scott gives $15M to Nebraska college

AP
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating $15 million to Northeast Community College
Posted at 1:35 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 14:35:50-04

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating $15 million to a Nebraska community college.

The Sioux City Journal on Sunday reported Scott's gift to Northeast Community College. The newspaper reports the donation is the largest ever in the Norfolk-based school's history.

One official at the college initially thought an email about the donation was spam because gifts that large to the Nebraska school are so rare.

Scott donated $5.7 billion in 2020 by asking community leaders to help identify 512 organizations for seven- and eight-figure gifts, including food banks, human-service organizations, and racial-justice charities.

