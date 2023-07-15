PHOTOS: 2023 Heartland Pride Parade
The 2023 Heartland Pride Parade adopted a new route to accommodate for safety and size, leaving the Old Market for the wider streets and open space of downtown. 190 groups and companies participated in the parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023. KMTV was a proud sponsor of the event.
Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now