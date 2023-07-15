Watch Now
NewsLocal News

PHOTOS: 2023 Heartland Pride Parade

The 2023 Heartland Pride Parade adopted a new route to accommodate for safety and size, leaving the Old Market for the wider streets and open space of downtown. 190 groups and companies participated in the parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023. KMTV was a proud sponsor of the event.

20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1015.jpg Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1002.jpg Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1011.jpg Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 Heartland Pride Parade.CR2+JPEG The scenes of joyful and excited parade goers are seen on July 15, 2023 during the Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1009.jpg Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1012.jpg Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1003.jpg Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1004.jpg Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1006.jpg Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1014.jpg Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1018.jpg Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1005.jpg Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1010.jpg Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1008.jpg Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1013.jpg Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1016.jpg Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1017.jpg Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1019.jpg Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1007.jpg Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

PHOTOS: 2023 Heartland Pride Parade

close-gallery
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1015.jpg
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1002.jpg
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1011.jpg
  • 2023 Heartland Pride Parade.CR2+JPEG
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1009.jpg
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1012.jpg
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1003.jpg
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1004.jpg
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1006.jpg
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1014.jpg
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1018.jpg
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1005.jpg
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1010.jpg
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1008.jpg
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1013.jpg
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1016.jpg
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1017.jpg
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1019.jpg
  • 20230715 Heartland Pride Parade -LKamrowski-1007.jpg

Share

Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The scenes of joyful and excited parade goers are seen on July 15, 2023 during the Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes of a excitement, joy and rainbows are seen at the 2023 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next