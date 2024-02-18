Watch Now
NewsLocal News

PHOTOS: 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Championships

Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.

2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

PHOTOS: 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Championships

close-gallery
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals
  • 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Finals

Share

Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next