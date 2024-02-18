PHOTOS: 2024 NSAA State Wrestling Championships
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.
Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Highlights from the 2024 NSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now