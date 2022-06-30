PHOTOS: A preview of the Gene Leahy Mall
Park scheduled to open Friday
With less than a day to go before the much-awaited grand opening of the Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, take a quick peek of the park through the lens of 3 News Now's Libby Kamrowski before you visit in person.
Workers put the finishing touches on the Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront in downtown Omaha, Neb, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The remodeled park will open Friday with a grand opening weekend packed full of free entertainment while visitors explore the park's amenities.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski / KMTV 3 News Now Workers put the finishing touches on the Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront in downtown Omaha, Neb, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The remodeled park will open Friday with a grand opening weekend packed full of free entertainment while visitors explore the park's amenities.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski / KMTV 3 News Now Workers put the finishing touches on the Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront in downtown Omaha, Neb, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. 