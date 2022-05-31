Watch
PHOTOS: Nox-Crete plant fire near downtown Omaha Monday

At around 7 p.m. on Monday, the Nox-Crete Manufacturing plant caught fire, sending a massive plume of black smoke above the skyline of downtown Omaha that was visible for miles. A shelter-in-place order followed along with evacuations and an equally massive response from emergency personnel to fight the chemical fire. 3 News Now's Libby Kamrowski documented with these photographs.

202200530 Nox Crete Factory Fire -LKamrowski-1020.jpg
Robert Hearnes, age 17, takes a photo of the massive Nox Creteplant fire as his friends do the same on May 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
202200530 Nox Crete Factory Fire -LKamrowski-1005.jpg
Nox Crete FirePhoto by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
202200530 Nox Crete Factory Fire -LKamrowski-1016.jpg
An OFD firefighter hoses down the blaze from one of two ladders trained on the Nox Crete fire site in Omaha, Neb. on May 30, 2022.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox Crete Chemical Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
202200530 Nox Crete Factory Fire -LKamrowski-1018.jpg
OFD firefighters look on as the Nox Crete fire burns near 20th and Center on May 30, 2022.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox Crete Chemical Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
202200530 Nox Crete Factory Fire -LKamrowski-1011.jpg
OFD firefighters battle the blaze from the Nox Crete fire as it burns a massive black plume of smoke into the sky on May 31, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
202200530 Nox Crete Factory Fire -LKamrowski-1029.jpg
An administrative building across the street from the Nox Crete plant is seen as the factory burns in the background in downtown Omaha, Neb. on May 30, 2022.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
202200530 Nox Crete Factory Fire -LKamrowski-1001-2.jpg
The Nox Crete Fire's heat is felt across the street near 20th and Center in south Omaha on May 30, 2022.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox-Crete Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth are seen on Monday, May 30, 2022 near downtown Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox-Crete Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth are seen on Monday, May 30, 2022 near downtown Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox-Crete Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth are seen on Monday, May 30, 2022 near downtown Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox-Crete Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth are seen on Monday, May 30, 2022 near downtown Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox Crete Chemical Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
202200530 Nox Crete Factory Fire -LKamrowski-1001-3.jpg
Before crossing the railroad trestle, a massive plume of smoke is all that can be seen though the flames burn just below it at the Nox Crete Fire on May 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox-Crete Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth are seen on Monday, May 30, 2022 near downtown Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox-Crete Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth are seen on Monday, May 30, 2022 near downtown Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox Crete Chemical Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox Crete Chemical Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox Crete Chemical Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox-Crete Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth are seen on Monday, May 30, 2022 near downtown Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox-Crete Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth are seen on Monday, May 30, 2022 near downtown Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox-Crete Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth are seen on Monday, May 30, 2022 near downtown Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox Crete Chemical Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox Crete Chemical Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox-Crete Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth are seen on Monday, May 30, 2022 near downtown Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox Crete Chemical Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox-Crete Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth are seen on Monday, May 30, 2022 near downtown Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox Crete Chemical Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox-Crete Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth are seen on Monday, May 30, 2022 near downtown Omaha, Neb.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox Crete Chemical Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Nox Crete Chemical Fire Omaha
Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

