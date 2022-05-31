PHOTOS: Nox-Crete plant fire near downtown Omaha Monday

Share Facebook

Robert Hearnes, age 17, takes a photo of the massive Nox Creteplant fire as his friends do the same on May 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

An OFD firefighter hoses down the blaze from one of two ladders trained on the Nox Crete fire site in Omaha, Neb. on May 30, 2022. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the Nox-Crete Fire at 20th and Woolworth near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on Monday, May 30, 2022. The chemical manufacturing plant went up in flames around 7 p.m. and continual explosions of gases, plus winds from passing thunderstorms, drew a massive emergency response. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

