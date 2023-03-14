Pi Day celebrated at the riverfront with math and dessert

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — March 14 — or 3.14 — is also known as Pi Day, in honor of the mathematical constant.

The Gene Leahy Mall hosted a celebration with the Nebraska Scifest team, which organized learning opportunities related to pi. Pi Day was founded in 1988 by physicist Larry Shaw because the numerical date represents the first three digits of pi.

“That's kinda what the riverfront's about is the unexpected. To come here for a destination but then be pleasantly surprised by something else that's happening in the park,” said Katie Bassett, vice president of parks for MECA.

And, what kind of Pi Day would it be without PIE? Petit’s gave away mini apple and cherry pies.

