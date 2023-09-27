Piano Building in Dundee could see changes in the future

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Near the intersection of 49th and Dodge in Dundee stands a historic building familiar to many area residents. The "Piano Building" before it was, was once Dundee's one and only hotel.

"It was built as the Dundee Manor Hotel in 1943 and operated until 1953," Jim McGee, Dundee Park Memorial Park Board Historian said.

McGee said the building was also a stop on what was Omaha's historic street car.

"The building behind us has quite the history. It was on a streetcar node where people stopped. There was a grocery store across the street," McGee said.

Throughout its history as a hotel, piano business, a stop on the streetcar route, and more — the future of the building has caused a stir in the neighborhood.

McGee hopes the building can be preserved and protected but says this could welcome other businesses.

"We don't have a lot of retail outlets in this part of town, that would be great. On the other hand, we're looking to provide housing for people and it's a prime location right on the bus line," he said.

