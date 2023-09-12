Pickleball courts, new park approved by Omaha City Council

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha City Council authorized three sanitary and improvement district park projects at Tuesday's meeting.

At Cattail Creek Park, near 188th and Q Streets, two new pickleball courts are set to be installed. The courts will be just south of the park's playground. The project is expected to cost about $250,000.

At the park, Christie Jenkins told 3 News Now she thinks her 11-year-old daughter will like trying out pickleball at the courts.

"I feel like it's a good chance for more people to get out and get physical and do stuff," she said.

Just to the south of the Cattail Creek project, at Coyote Run, the playground equipment is set to be replaced, costing about $275,000.

The Cattail Creek and Coyote Run projects are set to be funded with excess bond funds.

At the Prairies neighborhood, between Pacific and Center Streets in far west Omaha, they'll add a playground, landscaping and walking paths around the community center and pool. That project will be funded both by the area's homeowners association, including donations, and the SID. It'll cost about $1 million.

Michelle Moyer, who lives in the neighborhood, says after discussions, the community created an artistic place with gardens and sculptures where families will come together. She said groups sometimes meet at the now mostly bare, green area, anyway.

"I'll for sure bring my dog over every day," she said.

Heather Tomasek, the HOA's grounds committee chair and the park designer, gave 3 News Now this rendering:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.