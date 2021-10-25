Pilgrim Baptist Church wears pink for breast cancer awareness

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Wearing pink is how parishioners at Pilgrim Baptist Church support those who have survived breast cancer.

"I am a two-time breast cancer survivor and I couldn't have made it without God's grace and mercy," parishioner Johnnie May Story said.

Mathia Sanders is another survivor.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, and so I had 6 weeks of chemo and 4 weeks of radiation," Sanders said.

Story battled her second bout with the disease during the pandemic.

"It was so hard, it was scary, the thing is during the pandemic, I didn't do anything. I just went to my chemo appointments and I was in the house," Story said.

"Always remain hopeful, never doubt that you're not going to get through this because you will if you follow your doctor's orders and take your medication and do all of the things they tell you to do. I really think your outcome can be good," Sanders said.

Senior Pastor, Dr. Cedric Perkins, hopes the Church can provide a source of strength for anyone who's feeling hopeless.

"Sometimes we go through things, God allows it, for an opportunity for us to see His power of healing, His power of protection, His power of deliverance and His power of strength," Perkins said.

"After talking to Pastor Perkins and my church family, I made it. But I cried, I doubted, but look at me today," Story said.

For a support group, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.