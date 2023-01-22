Pinballers from all over Nebraska showdown at weekend tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some of the best pinballers in the cornhusker state made their way to the metro Saturday to represent Nebraska on the national stage.

The tournament took place at Beercade 2 and featured the top 16 pinball players in Nebraska in a best-of-seven competition. The winner earns a spot at the national pinball championship in Wisconsin later this year.

It's the third year that Beercade 2 has hosted the competition and coordinators for the event say it continues to grow in popularity.

“Pinball is growing. There are multiple factors for this. The arcade bar is definitely helping, we certainly have a dedicated fanbase around here. But they are also selling pinballs in the home market right now. In a lot of places where they don't have a spot like this they are going over to other people's houses and playing on their machines and that's kind of a vibrant world right now too,” said Bar Manager Andy Matz.

While it won't let you qualify for this year's tournament Beercade 2 is hosting its next pinball tournament on Sunday.

