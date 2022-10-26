Pinewood Elementary School students learn about urban ecosystems, plant trees

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Students at a local elementary school got to make a lasting mark. Pinewood Elementary School fourth graders planted four species of oak trees Tuesday.

It was the culmination of the 14-week Trees for Schools program, a partnership between Keep Omaha Beautiful and Omaha Public Schools.

Kids were pretty excited for some hands-on experience.

"My favorite part was honestly trying to dig in the dirt, 'cause I've never done it, and to be honest I just kept on thinking if we push the dirt in... but actually, we had to measure it with like a rake, and that's all," said fourth grader Sophia.

The students also filled out fact sheets with what they learned about how trees stay alive.

