Pinwheels pop up across Omaha highlighting Child Abuse Awareness Month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This month, about 12,000 pinwheels are popping up across the Omaha metro, highlighting child abuse.

The nonprofit Project Harmony works with child abuse victims every day and say it's a prevalent problem.

In 2022, Project Harmony reported helping more than 8,000 child abuse victims. Of that number, 37% were sexually abused, 11% were neglected, 7% were physically abused and another 4% witnessed violence.

Deputy Director Michele Bang said that while the pandemic brought reported cases down, the cases were more intense.

"The level of abuse that was happening was higher," Bang said. "The reason why it was under-reported was because they weren’t in school anymore."

Bang said teachers are oftentimes the first reporters of abuse. The nonprofit continues to address the needs of child abuse victims as reported cases have started to stabilize.

Gabby Hogan, the community engagement coordinator, said the best way to make a positive impact is to become a volunteer.

"Some of them help with admin support, group childcare and even with organization," Hogan said. "Their role is really to support our staff and have a deeper impact with our clients."

To become a volunteer, you can visit Project Harmony's website.

If you see child abuse in Nebraska, you can call the state's Department of Health and Human Services at 800-652-1999.

In Iowa the number is 1-800-362-2178

