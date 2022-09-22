Plan to sell space for North Omaha Music and Arts Academy delayed after wording error

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Inspiration can be found in many places.

At the corner of North 24th and Lake Street, a rich musical history is being brought back to life to help inspire the next generation of North Omaha artists.

“It's not like we are re-inventing the wheel. We are just fertilizing the soil and cultivating what is here,” said Dana Murray.

Murray is the Executive Director for the North Omaha Music and Arts Academy, or NOMA, a new development that will offer an avenue for youth in North Omaha to hone their talents in the arts and provide a space for them and other artists to show off their hard work.

“It's gonna be a 450-seat music venue. We will have the largest recording studio in the city. We will have plenty of other entertainment things that are going on outside of our main mission which is youth education,” said Murray.

NOMA is going to be developed at the location of the former Love’s Jazz and Arts Center named after Omaha Jazz legend Preston Love.

The sale of the property was expected to be approved by the city council at this week’s meeting but a wording error has delayed that vote until next week’s city council meeting.

The plan for NOMA has also received unanimous support from the city’s planning commission.

While NOMA won’t carry the Love name Preston Love Jr. says he is excited to see the change that NOMA can bring to North Omaha.

“NOMA has great potential. I want to put it in the context of the here and now in this community. North Omaha is beginning a new chapter,” said Preston Love Jr.

Murray sees the same potential and envisions NOMA as a nexus of art and culture that will go hand in hand with efforts to revitalize other parts of North Omaha.

“That is going to attract Omaha, the rest of Omaha down to 24th street. We will get some foot traffic that will promote new businesses whether it is restaurants or other entertainment venues along this 24th street corridor. All that stuff is very exciting for this community.

If you would like to support NOMA in its mission to bring arts and educational opportunities to North Omaha you are encouraged to stop by their fundraiser with the Omaha Rotary Night Club that will be hosted at NOMA on October 15th.

