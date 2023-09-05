Planes grace the air for the 44th annual Labor Day air show

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dozens of remote-control planes flew high in the skies not far from Standing Bear Lake.

"I fly planes because it's just a joy for me, not only to fly them, but to build them," Fred Wilke said.

Wilke has been flying what he calls "unusual planes" since the 1980s. Those unusual planes refer to model aircraft, sport planes, jets and more. For 44 years, the Labor Day air show hosted by the Omahawks RC Airplane Club has been gracing the skies of Omaha.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to fly. And to watch people, especially the kids — how excited they get when they see some of these unusual planes fly."

Twelve-year-old Ethan Hughes stood tall with glasses and a big smile. He's been coming to the show since he learned to fly.

"I started flying when I was five years old. That winter I was practicing on the simulator in my basement. Then that summer, I started flying with my dad," Ethan said.

Ethan's dad, Luke, is the president of the Omahawks RC Airplane Club. He spent much of the day helping other youngsters learn how to maneuver the remote-controlled aircraft.

"Well, I think it's about the family, friends, spouses. You come up here, spend the day in the Omaha parks and have a great time," Luke said.

Whether you flew a plane or not, the club said it's all for camaraderie, to give back and have a great time.

