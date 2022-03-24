Planned Parenthood North Central receives $20 million gift from MacKenzie Scott

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Planned Parenthood North Central States has received an unexpected donation of $20 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. It’s the largest donation in the organization’s history.

Scott is the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. The couple divorced in 2020, but prior to the split, Scott became a signee of Warren Buffett's Giving Pledge and began donating large sums of her wealth. Thursday's donation to Planned Parenthood North Central States is part of the larger $275 million that she donated to Planned Parenthood Federation of America and 20 other regional affiliates.

Earlier this week, Scott donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its regional organizations, including $11 million to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha. Planned Parenthood North Central States operates 28 facilities in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, says the donation brings tremendous relief because costs of providing care are going up.

Scott revealed Wednesday that she has donated nearly $4 billion to 465 nonprofits, including the $275 million to Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

