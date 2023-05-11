Plans for old Omaha Civic Auditorium site include grocery store, shopping, housing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Developers of a wide-ranging project on the site of the old Civic Auditorium in downtown Omaha say the plans will "fundamentally change the downtown living environment."

They say it will include a grocery store, fitness center, retail storefronts, and "both affordable and market-rate housing."

A grocery store in particular is something downtown residents say they're missing in the area.

“Our latest version aims to help with several of the missing components of Omaha's downtown revitalization plan and will actively contribute to building a strong urban core,” said development firm White Lotus Group CEO Arun Agarwal in a press release. "Distinct signage and impressive architecture will make southward images of downtown iconic, and embody the growth and innovation our urban core is experiencing.”

The name is "Civic Square," a nod to the old Civic Auditorium, which called the site home for six decades after it opened in 1954. Over the years, it hosted concerts and was home to Creighton basketball, UNO hockey, as well as a short NBA stint with the Kansas City-Omaha Kings.

The vision is the development will be bordered by 17th and 19th Streets and Capitol and Chicago Streets. 18th Street is set to be added between Capitol and Chicago Streets.

View from the southeast corner

Retail view

Fitness center

Grocery store

Night time perspective