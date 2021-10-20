Plans for Omaha Summer Arts Festival announced for 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release, the Omaha Summer Arts Festival (OSAF) will return with a live event at a new location June 10-12, 2022 for the festival's 48th anniversary.

“The Omaha Summer Arts Festival is excited to move to Aksarben Village for a number of reasons. With great amenities, ample free parking, exceptional green space and a more central location, we believe Aksarben Village will be the ideal new home for the Festival,” said Executive Director Vic Gutman. “People from throughout the Metro can walk, bike, bus or drive to what has truly become one of Omaha’s favorite places to relax, dine and shop.” The OSAF explored returning to its’ long-standing Downtown location, but was unable to work out the logistics due to the ongoing development and changes in street closure permits.

The festival was held in a hybrid formation in 2021 with art installations and pop-up concerts around town.

Artists who are interested in participating can do so now. Nebraska-based artists are encouraged to apply with a 50% discount on the jury fee. Those who apply before Dec. 1 can use the code “aksarben” to apply for only $15.

