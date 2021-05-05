Plans to improve South Omaha

OMAHA NEB. (KMTV) — South Omaha is a growing community, with big plans to improve living conditions and keep Latinos in Omaha.

The Latino community is now the largest minority community in Nebraska, but leaders said they sometimes feel under-represented.

The parking lot on historic 24th and N Streets is one of the larger infrastructure projects they are hoping to tackle soon.

"We want to start finishing the development down here. I'm talking about multi-million dollar projects that we would like to get done. We see them going all over the city, but we don't really see them happening down here. So we are saying hey, let's work together and that will make Omaha that much better to kind of finish our redevelopment down in our area so that it's matching all the other different areas that are happening downtown," said Marcos Mora, Cinco de Mayo event coordinator.

The Hispanic community hopes that by highlighting successful Latinos, they can start to form partnerships with others throughout the city.

"Whoever the Mayor may be, I hope we can continue to support inequity in our city and across our state; which means that we are supporting Omaha, but we are also figuring out ways to have strategic investments in our communities," said Senator Tony Vargas.

Leaders also mentioned South Omaha is landlocked and that is something they want to work on.

"We need to continue to improve our housing opportunities so people want to then invest and continue to live here. So the reason to be leaving isn't that we don't have enough homes for families," said Vargas.

Leaders recognize that Hispanics make up the largest minority at UNO, but they know improvements are necessary throughout the community so that young professionals don't move away.

"I want these kids to go onto wherever they want to, here in Nebraska or across the world, and then come back to South Omaha and continue to be leaders," said Vargas.

The Cinco de Mayo festival and parade are typically one of the largest events in Omaha. Last year it was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year organizers are excited to celebrate it from June 11 through the 13.

Visit Cincodemayoomaha.com for more information.

