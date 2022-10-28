Planting begins for the Mason Park Project in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday morning, volunteers began transforming a vacant park in Bellevue, adding pollinator-friendly native plants. Volunteers met at 9 a.m. for the official plantings at the Mason Park Project.

State Sen. Carol Blood, who organized the project, said volunteers and donations have been vital in keeping taxpayers from having to foot the bill.

“From the beginning, I have asked the community to pitch in so that there isn’t a cost to taxpayers for the design and installation of the park,” Blood said. “With the support of local businesses and residents, we have been able to attain the donations necessary to create a sustainable, low-maintenance educational park and pavilion with no expense from the city.”

The project has been in the works for several years, but because of COVID and a hot, dry summer, plant installation had to wait.

Don Preister, a volunteer at the park, said this is just the beginning.

“This is the first phase of a 2-phase process,” said Preister. “First we're putting in the plants and then we will put in a shelter and also a walkway, so we have access and potentially some additional off-street parking, so people can come, sit, enjoy.”

Preister said rainwater run-off from the shelter will be used to feed plants and it will be a demonstration of sustainability.

Another park highlight is that it will be a resource for educating the public about the importance of native pollinator plants.

