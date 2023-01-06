Plattsmouth High School holds college and career fair; students learn about range of options

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a day to think about the future for students at Plattsmouth High School.

The annual college and career fair was held Friday and other Cass County high school students were also in attendance.

The opportunity wasn't only for seniors but all four grade levels to ask questions in preparation for their field or higher education.

"We really pre-teach our students about the opportunities that they could have with the people who are here today,” said Tina Harvey, assistant principal for Career Academies. “Whether it's a college that's four years or two years, a trade school, a service department (or) military. We really want them to take advantage of learning about those even if it's something they think they aren't interested in."

Plattsmouth High students are certainly keeping busy, a couple of months ago some students recently toured the station to see what it was like to work in a local news station too.

