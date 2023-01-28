Plattsmouth Police Department looking for endangered missing Plattsmouth woman

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) — The Plattsmouth Police Department is attempting to locate a missing Plattsmouth Woman.

Patricia Lanam is a 68-year-old white female. She is five feet and six inches tall with dark gray hair.

Lanam was last seen wearing black pants, a long white sleeve shirt and with no shoes or coat.

The last sighting of Lanam was Jan. 27 at 10:50 p.m. in Plattsmouth, Neb. where she went missing from the 300 block of 5th Street.

Lanam has dementia.

An endangered missing advisory was issued on Jan. 28 at 11:59 p.m.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Plattsmouth Police Department at (402) 296-9370 or 911 immediately.

