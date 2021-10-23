Plattsmouth to host interment for Civil War veteran on Oct. 30; public invited to service

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) — In a press release, veterans groups announced plans to inter the remains of a Civil War veteran in Plattsmouth:

On October 30 at 12:00 p.m. the Plattsmouth veterans associations will inter the cremated remains of Civil War Union Army Private Benton C. Kinkead (February 1, 1845- November 8, 1916) at Oak Hill Cemetery,149 Oak Hill Road, Plattsmouth Nebraska.

The public is invited to attend.

The procession will depart the VFW Hall, 510 1st Ave, Plattsmouth, at about 11:30 a.m. It will travel down Chicago Ave to 8th Ave, west to Highway 66, west to 6th Street, north to Oak Hill Road, then it will head right to the cemetery Gate 5 where the Sons of the Union Army Veterans of the Civil War will lead the procession to the interment site.

Parking for the interment will be located at the parking lot north of Burger King and the First Baptist Church parking lot. The First Baptist bus will transport attendees from there to the cemetery. Pick-up begins at 10 a.m. and then after the service. There will be no seating and if you require a chair, please bring your own.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.